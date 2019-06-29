{{featured_button_text}}

Milford, Iowa

89, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Service: July 2 at 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, West Okoboji, Iowa. Visitation: July 2 at 10 a.m., at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home, Milford.

the life of: Virgil Kahl
