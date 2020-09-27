× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virgil L. Brockel

Le Mars, Iowa

Virgil L. Brockel, 97, of Le Mars, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Presbyterian United Church of Christ in Le Mars. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Rev. Jan Christensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Le Mars. Wasmer Post No. 241 of the American Legion will conduct military honors. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. today, with the family present 4 to 6 p.m., and a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral service on Monday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Virgil Lee Brockel was born on Sept. 8, 1923, in Portal, N.D., to Jacob and May (Guinn) Brockel. He graduated from Portal High School in 1941. Following high school, he moved to Los Angeles, Calif., and worked at Douglas Aircraft Factory for one and one-half years. Virgil served his country in the U.S Air Force from 1943 until 1945. He flew with the 8th Air Force in the ETO for one year, completing 30 combat missions over Germany in B-24 and B-17 bombers. For his service, he was awarded several USAF combat medals and decorations.