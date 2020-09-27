Virgil L. Brockel
Le Mars, Iowa
Virgil L. Brockel, 97, of Le Mars, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Presbyterian United Church of Christ in Le Mars. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Rev. Jan Christensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Le Mars. Wasmer Post No. 241 of the American Legion will conduct military honors. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. today, with the family present 4 to 6 p.m., and a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral service on Monday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Virgil Lee Brockel was born on Sept. 8, 1923, in Portal, N.D., to Jacob and May (Guinn) Brockel. He graduated from Portal High School in 1941. Following high school, he moved to Los Angeles, Calif., and worked at Douglas Aircraft Factory for one and one-half years. Virgil served his country in the U.S Air Force from 1943 until 1945. He flew with the 8th Air Force in the ETO for one year, completing 30 combat missions over Germany in B-24 and B-17 bombers. For his service, he was awarded several USAF combat medals and decorations.
From 1945-1949, he attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., graduating with a degree in commerce and a minor in business administration. During his college summers, he worked for the Soo Line Railroad in Portal.
He was united in marriage to Mary Cummins on July 29, 1950, in Sidney, Mont. The couple moved to Le Mars in January 1962.
Virgil was a member of the Presbyterian United Church of Christ where he served as an Elder, Deacon, and a Commission member. He was a member of the American Legion for over 70 years. Virgil held life membership in the BPOE organization and served as a trustee and other various officer positions with the Elks.
He was a longtime member of the U.S. Air Force Association, a member of the Eagles Club as well as a member of the World War II Last Man's Club. He served on the election board for more than 20 years and over the years, he belonged to various civic organizations where he was very active.
Virgil worked for International Harvester Company from 1949-1979, where he held various sales management positions. During these years, he lived and worked in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa and Illinois.
He was an ardent sports and outdoor fan, participating in baseball, football, golf and softball for many years. Virgil enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He also loved yard work and gardening.
Virgil is survived by his son, Brian Brockel of Kennesaw, Ga.; daughter, Patti Toben of White Bear Lake, Minn.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie Richardson of Minot, N.D., and Gwen Thompson of Denver, Colo.; and sister-in-law, Rose Stahlecker of Oakes, N.D.
Preceding Virgil in death were his parents; his wife, Mary on Feb. 12, 2001; and his daughter, Peggy Ann Brockel on Nov. 14, 2015.
