Sioux City
Virgil Leonard Roberts, 88, of Sioux City, went quietly to the Lord on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m., Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Russell Senstad and Rev. David Zirpel officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family will be present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave.
Virgil Leonard Roberts was born in Decatur, Neb., on June 10, 1931, and was baptized into a new life with Jesus Christ on May 16, 1948. Virgil was born to Ralph D. Roberts and Opal A. Parrish. Ruth, Donna and Julie joined the family later. Virgil graduated from Dakota City High School and attended Wayne State College, where he learned to teach in a one-room country school. He then went to IBM school and started working the computer age. He retired from Sears as a district mechanical engineer after 30 years with them. He still renewed his engineer license with Sioux City for this year of 2019.
He loved his Lord and his church and worked in many capacities helping to build the earthly kingdom for God's heaven. He especially loved to be a Lamplighter, visiting in the nursing homes and having devotions with the residents.
He was married on Sept. 25, 1955, to Betty A. Bose. They were blessed with four children, Linda, David, Loren (Carol), and Duane; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Corrine), Tiffany, Matt, Amber (Anthony), Bryttany (Cameron), Kandyce (Emmett), and Victoria; and great-grandchildren, MaKayla, Ben, Taiylor, Carson, Gavin, Kameron, Presley, Liam, Scarlet, Bethany, Claire, Emmett Jr., Bryce, Violet and Easton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent for the Good Shepherd Hour or Redeemer Lutheran Education Department.
