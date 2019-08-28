Sioux City
88, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Service: Aug. 30 at 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 29 from 4-8 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
88, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Service: Aug. 30 at 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 29 from 4-8 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.