Kingsley, Iowa, formerly Cushing, Iowa
Virgil W. Jensen, 88, of Kingsley, formerly of Cushing, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Kingsley Specialty Care of Kingsley.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church in Cushing, with the Rev. Tami Groth officiating. Burial will be in Cushing Cemetery at Cushing, with military rites conducted by F. Roger Baumann Post 624. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville, Iowa. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Virgil W. Jensen was born Oct. 12, 1930, to August and Esther (Ericksen) Jensen in Holstein, Iowa. He graduated from Holstein High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
On Jan. 18, 1953, he was united in marriage to Jean Grell. The couple farmed north of Cushing until his retirement in 2001. In June of 2004, the couple purchased a home in Kingsley, and he lived out his years there.
Virgil was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein, then later became a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cushing. He served on the church council for several years. He was a member of the American Legion where he served as a past commander.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean; four children, Marcia of Storm Lake, Iowa, Brenda of Sioux City, Brent (Cheryl) of Lawton, Iowa, and Brian (Loyanne) of Lawton; four grandchildren, Brittney Jensen, Alex Jensen, Ben Jensen and Sophia Jensen. He is also survived by his sister, Loretta Rath of Aurelia, Iowa; brother, Roger (Sylvia) Jensen of Sac City, Iowa; sister-in-law, JoAnn Friedrichsen of Holstein; a brother-in-law, Tom (Shirley) Conover of Holstein; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jensen; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Conover and Dorothy Grell; and brothers-in-law, LaVerne Grell, Orville Friedrichsen and Vernon Rath.