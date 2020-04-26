Virginia A. Huot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Virginia A. "Pat" Huot

Salix, Iowa

Virginia A. "Pat" Huot, 88, of Salix, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, from a lengthy illness, surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Virginia "Pat" Amelia Huot was born June 15, 1931, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clayton and Frances (Carpenter) Moore. She married Clifford 'Tub' Huot at St. Joseph Church in Salix on Nov. 7, 1959, where they then made their home.

Virginia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as an officer and committee member of the Tabernacle Society. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was also a co-leader of the local 4H Club, member of the Sweet Adelines and the Kitchen Clutter Band.

She is survived by her children, Richard Huot, Keith Huot, Kate (Paul) Petrignani, Julie (Chris) Case, Hubert (Shelly) Huot, and Renee (Norman) Martin; 10 grandchildren, Jeff, Nick, Christian, Evan, Amanda, Spencer, Carter, Alex, Gavin, Adam; one great-grandson, Tyeden; her siblings, Frances (Tark) Cameron, Frank (Agnes) Moore, Ted (Marguerite) Moore, Ernie (Joyce) Moore, Sharon Painter, Sheldon (Gerriann) Pettit; and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Frances Moore Pettit and Clayton Moore; two daughters, Deann and Christine; her beloved husband of 46 years, Clifford; and one sister, Dorothy Moore.

