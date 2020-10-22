Virginia A. Weaver
Sioux City
Virginia “Giny” Ann (Searls) Weaver, 91, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.christysmith.com.
Virginia was born on Oct. 16, 1929, in Sioux City, to Gladys and Dwight Searls. She attended Central High School and graduated in 1948. During high school, she was a majorette and always said she twirled two batons and never dropped them.
In the late 1940s and early 1950s, she worked at Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. In the 1960s, she worked at the Sheraton Warrior Hotel front desk. In the 1970s, she worked at Pecaut and Company and then at North Junior High in special education. She worked at the Central Baptist Church day care and at her daughter, Gina's day care.
She loved her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jeff Thompson and good friend, Carol (Martinson) Aspleaf, and Greg Thompson; sister, Barbra Dyer; brother, Rod Searls and wife, Shirley; grandchildren, Zach Thompson and Lindsey, Ian Thompson and Rachel, Cierra and Trever Bunch; and great-grandchildren, Brynn Thompson, Finnian Bunch, and Arronis Bunch.
Virginia was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Searls; her mother, Gladys Searls; her daughter, Gina Thompson; her brother, Doug Searls; her first husband, Neal Thompson; her second husband, Bill Wrench; and her third husband, Burdette Weaver.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.