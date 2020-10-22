Virginia A. Weaver

Sioux City

Virginia “Giny” Ann (Searls) Weaver, 91, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.christysmith.com.

Virginia was born on Oct. 16, 1929, in Sioux City, to Gladys and Dwight Searls. She attended Central High School and graduated in 1948. During high school, she was a majorette and always said she twirled two batons and never dropped them.

In the late 1940s and early 1950s, she worked at Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. In the 1960s, she worked at the Sheraton Warrior Hotel front desk. In the 1970s, she worked at Pecaut and Company and then at North Junior High in special education. She worked at the Central Baptist Church day care and at her daughter, Gina's day care.

She loved her children and grandchildren.