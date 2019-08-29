Elk Point, S.D.
Virginia "Ginny" (Burrell) Erickson, 68, of Elk Point, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief fight with brain cancer.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point, with the Rev. Steve Miller officiating. A luncheon will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point. Burial of ashes will be at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Ginny was born on Sept. 15, 1950, in Sioux City, to Melvin and Marjorie (Smith) Burrell. She had a lifelong devotion to helping others, having been a longtime EMT for Elk Point Ambulance and having had a career in law enforcement as a dispatcher for the Union County Sheriff's Department, Yankton Police Department, and retiring from Clay County Communications.
Ginny was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Erickson of Elk Point; sons, David (Kari) Burrell of Dakota City, Nathen (Laura) Erickson of Marion, S.D., and Shein (Crystall) Erickson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a daughter, Jennifer Erickson of Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Charles (Cheryl) Burrell of Vermillion, S.D.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Melvin Burrell.
