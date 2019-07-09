Virginia Hartmann

Akron, Iowa
Virginia Merrigan Hartmann, 87, of Akron, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Akron. Burial will be in Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, S.D., where her husband, Ed, is already buried. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron.
In honor of Virginia's love for social gatherings and family functions, the Merrigan Farm Party is still scheduled for Saturday, July 13.
Virginia Catherine Merrigan, the oldest of 13 children, was born to Earl and Hazel (Blair) Merrigan on Nov. 26, 1931, in Union County, S.D. She graduated from Mount Marty High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing. From 1952 to 1955, she worked in Denver, Colo., Vermillion, S.D., Sioux City, and Akron. From 1956 to 1966, she was the administrator of the hospital in Alta, Iowa.
In 1966, she and Ed Hartmann were married in Las Vegas, Nev. The couple made their home in Akron. Virginia was a member of the Friendship and Service Club, Akron Golf Club, served on the Akron Library Board, and enjoyed countless hours with her bridge group.
Virginia and Ed enjoyed their vacation trips to Hawaii, Nevada, and in particular, annual trips to Albuquerque and Santa Fe, N.M., where beautiful pieces of southwestern art and turquoise usually made their way back to Akron.
She was a gracious, elegant lady loved by family and friends, who will miss her laughter, Hartmann gatherings on the deck, and zest for all of life's loveliness.
Virginia is survived by her brothers, Vernon Merrigan of Benson, Ariz., Stanley (Carolyn) Merrigan of Alcester, S.D., and Jim Merrigan of Vermillion; her sisters, Liz Merrigan of Burbank, S.D., Ethel (Bill) Northwall of St. Petersburg, Fla., Margaret Smith of Milwaukee, Wis., and JoAnn Merrigan of Savannah, Ga.; her in-laws, Ray and Lily Hartmann, Penny Hartmann, and Bonnie Hartmann; and numerous Merrigan and Hartmann nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews who remember Virginia with affection and appreciation for her presence in their lives.
Beginning their eternal journey before her were her parents, Earl and Hazel Merrigan; her husband, Ed Hartmann on April 11, 2012; her sisters, Mary O'Neil and Jeannie Girard; an infant brother, Maurice Merrigan; her brothers, Sterling "Bud" Merrigan and Jeff Merrigan; her brothers-in-law, Terry O'Neil and Warren Smith; her sisters-in-law, Jayne Merrigan, Yvonne Merrigan, and Dorene Merrigan; and a nephew, Tregg Merrigan.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Virginia’s name to the Akron Public Library, 350 Reed St., Akron, IA 51001.