Sioux City
Virginia Jean Morgan, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at a Sioux City nursing home.
Abiding by Virginia’s wishes, her body will be cremated. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Virginia was born Oct. 8, 1924, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of John and Florence (Newberg) Pierce. She married Ray Morgan; the couple later divorced.
Virginia lived most of her life in the St. Paul, Minn. and Wayne, Mich. areas, returning to Sioux City in 2008. While living in St. Paul, Virginia was employed with the telephone company.
Virginia’s favorite pastime was tennis. She taught tennis lessons at the Sioux Racket Club in Sioux City. She also liked to fish and to eat hot dogs at Milwaukee Weiner. She was a hardworking, independent woman who liked to keep busy and loved her family.
Virginia is survived by two granddaughters; three nieces, Karen, Jacki and Sally; and one nephew, Brian.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Kathy Morgan.