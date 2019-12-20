Virginia L. Thompson

Sioux City

Virginia Lynn Thompson, 55, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at her residence after a courageous battle against cancer, comforted by her parents.

A celebration of life service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Interment will be in Colorado at a later date. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Virginia grew up in Sioux City and gained her associates nursing degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College. She was a registered nurse, who specialized in mental health and addictions. Virginia was a spiritual mentor, an amateur painter, a collector of crystals and plants, and was a published author. She loved her work, family and friends.

Virginia traveled, took up photography and saw life as an adventure. "DreamWeavers" of Omaha gave Virginia a three day trip to Kansas City on Dec. 5th of this year. She was a very thoughtful person, and had already done her Christmas shopping for this year.