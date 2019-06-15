{{featured_button_text}}

formerly South Sioux City and Sioux City

91, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.  Service:  June 22 at 11 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Home.  Burial:  Memorial Park Cemetery.  Visitation:  June 22 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Virginia M. Haggblade
