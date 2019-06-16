formerly of South Sioux City and Sioux City
Virginia M. Haggblade, 91, formerly of South Sioux City, and Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz., following a short illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.christysmith.com.
Virginia was born Jan. 7, 1928, near Kimball, S.D., to Minnie and Bert Pipal. She moved to Sioux City upon graduating from high school, completed business courses and began her career.
On Nov. 25, 1961, she married Bob Haggblade of Bronson, Iowa, and the couple made their home in South Sioux City. They enjoyed travel, were keen supporters of the arts, and were members of First Presbyterian Church for over 40 years.
In 1971, Virginia joined the Trust Department of Security National Bank, where she worked until her retirement in 1999. She relocated to Arizona that same year, following the death of her husband, and in the 20 years she lived there, developed a diverse range of friends from all age groups and interests. She had a love of life and independent spirit, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Nancy Davidson; son-in-law, Kent; grandchildren, Audrey, Nathan and Miles of Wilmette, Ill.; her brother, Bert Pipal; sister-in-law, Marsha of Seal Beach, Calif.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; and sisters, Dolores Lloyd and LeMoine Schubert.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to her dear friends in Arizona, and Hospice of the Valley, to which donations can be made in Virginia’s honor at hov.org/donate/donate-now/.