South Sioux City
Virginia M. Kavanaugh, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away while surrounded by family on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. Virginia has peacefully departed to attend her well-deserved homecoming celebration hosted by her Creator, her husband, family and friends. With heavy but loving hearts we bid farewell to the most beautiful and loving Mother that the Good Lord could have given us.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in South Sioux City. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Virginia was born April 23, 1929, in Dakota City, Neb., the daughter of Victor and Leone (Murray) Madsen. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City, Iowa, and worked at Nebraska State Bank in South Sioux City. Virginia married Carroll Kavanaugh on June 19, 1952, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. They were blessed with five children. She was a homemaker and kept books for Kavanaugh Texaco and Wrecker Service before working as the school secretary at St. Michael’s School in South Sioux City, for 30 years.
Virginia was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her family pets. She also enjoyed reading and watching Minnesota Twins baseball games.
Survivors include her children, Kim (Ray) Otto, Kathy Ebel, Kirk (Lauren) Kavanaugh, Kevin (Cheryl) Kavanaugh, and Kristi (Brenda) Bowman-Kavanaugh; grandchildren, Joshua (Carrie) Otto, Megan (Mark) Baker, Kyle (Heather) Ebel, Haley and Jacob Kavanaugh, and Brayden, Ella and Addison Bowman-Kavanaugh; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Baker, Allie, Joey, Brooklyn, and Luke Otto; brother-in-law, Jim Rinehart; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Leone Madsen; her husband, Carroll in June, 1991; an infant son; a brother, David Madsen; and sister, Ruth Rinehart.
Memorials may be directed to Birthright of Siouxland.