Virginia M. Wilson

Virginia M. "Ginnie" Wilson, 80, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at a local health care facility.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Ginnie was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 28, 1939, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Kinney) Sweeney. She attended Sioux City schools and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1958.
On March 29, 1963, she married Arlyn Wilson in South Sioux City. The two moved to South Sioux that same year, where they raised their two children, Kevin and Kristi.
Ginnie enjoyed volunteering with the Special Olympics and at the South Sioux City Senior Center. She loved her family, friends, and her cats, and enjoyed watching Nebraska football and having coffee and tea with friends.
She is survived by her husband, Arlyn Wilson of South Sioux City; son, Kevin Wilson of Dakota City; daughter, Kristi Montgomery and her husband, Matt, of Dakota City; grandsons, Brett, Chase, and Sean Wilson, and Matthew Montgomery; granddaughters, Ashley Montgomery and her fiance, Evan Swanson, and Emily (Austin) Hankins; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Gary) Sierk; a brother, Robert (Charlotte) Sweeney; and several nieces and nephews.
Ginnie was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Kurt Wilson.