Virginia M. Wilson

South Sioux City

Virginia M. "Ginnie" Wilson, 80, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at a local health care facility.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ginnie was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 28, 1939, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Kinney) Sweeney. She attended Sioux City schools and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1958.

On March 29, 1963, she married Arlyn Wilson in South Sioux City. The two moved to South Sioux that same year, where they raised their two children, Kevin and Kristi.

Ginnie enjoyed volunteering with the Special Olympics and at the South Sioux City Senior Center. She loved her family, friends, and her cats, and enjoyed watching Nebraska football and having coffee and tea with friends.