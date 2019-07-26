Virginia Marlene Poskevich

Waverly, Tenn., formerly Spencer, Iowa
Virginia Poskevich, 82, passed Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Memorial services for Mrs. Poskevich will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 28 at the Waverly Church of Christ with Bro. Jeff Keele officiating.
She was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Spencer, Iowa. Mrs. Poskevich married the love of her life, Robert R. Poskevich, on Feb. 14, 1954; from this union, they had nine children. In 1978, the Poskevich family moved to Waverly, Tenn., from Iowa. Mrs. Poskevich owned and operated the Discount Center Appliance Store for 10 years and was a member of the Waverly Church of Christ.
Virginia Poskevich was a Godly wife and mother; she loved her children immensely. She believed that it was extremely important for her children to grow up in the church and learn about the power and love of God. Virginia lived her life being the best Godly example she could be in hopes that her children would follow in her steps.
One of her favorite family traditions was for her nine children and their families to gather every other calendar year to ensure they maintained a close and loving connection to one another. Virginia was always the first at these gatherings ready to challenge others in cards and board games, especially Scrabble. Virginia used her love of games to encourage connections across all generations. It was of utmost importance to her that each of her children understood the value of a strong relationship with God.
Virginia provided a strong foundation for her family even during times when her own body was ailing. She was encouraging, motivating, kind and gentle. Her warmth and sweet demeanor won the trust and hearts of those blessed to know her. She continually enjoyed immersing herself in His Word and sharing that Good News at every opportunity. Perhaps her greatest legacy is leading her husband and family to the Lord and encouraging them to lead others. Sharing the gifts of love, joy, patience and gentleness came naturally to her, shining through in her laughter and smiles. She will never be forgotten, and we look forward to seeing her again.
She is survived by husband of 65 years, Robert R. Poskevich of Waverly; and children, Robert R. Poskevich, Jr. (Kasey) of Sherwood, Ore., Pamela Bolks (Verlyn) of Rock Valley, Iowa, David Poskevich (Joan) of Fayetteville, Ga., Daniel Poskevich (Lisa) of Spartanburg, S.C., Lisa Mathus (Glenn) of Flanders, N.J., Mitchell Poskevich of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Zachary Poskevich (Lenore) of Gallatin, Tenn., Angela Kemp (Chris) of Mayfield, Ky., Timothy Poskevich (Amanda) of McEwen, Tenn.; adopted son, Juan Vargas of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; brother, Ralph Schroeder, Jr. (Lillian) of Sioux City; grandchildren, Crystal, Robert, Brandon, Candace, Dustin, Tiffany, Zane, Zeke, Savannah, Sydney, Nicholas, Reagan, Ethan, Samuel, Lydia, Zar and Eli; great grandchildren, Gray, Chaztin, Caleb, Journey, Josie, Jersee, Christian, Kacen, Zayden, Eve, Jonah; nieces and nephew, Kim, Kelly, Christine, Theresa, Jamie and Charles.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Sherman Schroeder and Medie Marlene Barker Schroeder; sister, Nadine Gurnsey; nephews, Jeffrey Schroeder and Ralph Schroeder.
Arrangements are under the care of Humphreys County Funeral Home, Waverly.