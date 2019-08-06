{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

92, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Service: Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Le Mars. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.

the life of: Virginia Rose Brangwin
