Le Mars, Iowa
92, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Service: Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Le Mars. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.
