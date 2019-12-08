Virjean (Linden) Verschoor

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a vigil service at 5:30 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com .

She held several interesting positions throughout her lifetime but was most proud of her time as a realtor from 1985 to 2010. Virjean was an active member of Quota International and also served on the board of the Make-A-Wish foundation in the past. She loved home design and décor and took great pride in redecorating their new home at Dakota Dunes. She had a green thumb and was a fantastic gardener. She also enjoyed attending any activity that her grandchildren were taking part in throughout the years. Virjean loved everything about the Christmas season and spent days planning for the holidays each year. She also loved spending time at Okoboji with family and friends.