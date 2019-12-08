Virjean (Linden) Verschoor

Sioux City
Virjean Marie (Linden) Verschoor, 79, a lifelong resident of Sioux City, peacefully passed away Dec. 4, 2019, after a long fight with cancer.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a vigil service at 5:30 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Virjean was born on June 24, 1940, to Valois and Margaret (Trapp) Linden. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1958. On Aug. 26, 1961, Virjean married her high school sweetheart, Michael Thomas Verschoor, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Together, Virjean and Mike have two children and seven grandchildren.
She was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a new member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her deep Catholic faith kept her positive and gave her the determination to continue her fight with cancer.
She held several interesting positions throughout her lifetime but was most proud of her time as a realtor from 1985 to 2010. Virjean was an active member of Quota International and also served on the board of the Make-A-Wish foundation in the past. She loved home design and décor and took great pride in redecorating their new home at Dakota Dunes. She had a green thumb and was a fantastic gardener. She also enjoyed attending any activity that her grandchildren were taking part in throughout the years. Virjean loved everything about the Christmas season and spent days planning for the holidays each year. She also loved spending time at Okoboji with family and friends.
She is survived in life by her beloved husband, Michael Verschoor; her loving children, Amy (Doug) Skinner and Wendy (Michael) Sanderson; her treasured grandchildren, Mick Skinner, Ella Skinner, Sam Skinner, Lance Sanderson, Kelsey Sanderson, Ashley Sanderson and Oscar Sanderson; her cherished brothers and sisters, William Linden, Jo Anne Emerson, Bayne (Janette) Linden, Tom (Linda) Linden and Andrea Pope. Virjean also had nearly 100 nieces and nephews who were a special part of her life.
Virjean was preceded in death by her parents, Valois and Margaret (Trapp) Linden; her brother, Valois Linden Jr.; and sister, Karlyn (Linden) Osborne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bishop Heelan Catholic School.