Albert City, Iowa

94, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Service: May 11 at 10 a.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, Albert City. Burial: Fairfield Township Cemetery. Visitation: May 10 from 5-7 p.m., at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home, Albert City.

the life of: Vivadelle Odell
