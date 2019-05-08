Albert City, Iowa
94, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Service: May 11 at 10 a.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, Albert City. Burial: Fairfield Township Cemetery. Visitation: May 10 from 5-7 p.m., at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home, Albert City.
