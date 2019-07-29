Sioux City
Vivian Bridgett, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at a local care facility.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wesley United Methodist Church, with a visitation one hour prior to service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Vivian (Merriman) Bridgett was born in Dixon, Ill., to George and Florence (Joslyn) Merriman on Aug. 18, 1927. She moved to Pierson, Iowa, with her mother and two sisters. She graduated from Pierson High School in 1945, graduated from business college in Sioux City, and worked in bookkeeping and payroll departments for I.P.S., KayDee Feed/NutraFlo and Guarantee Roofing, retiring in 1984. In 1949, she married Robert Bridgett. They lived in Sioux City until 1980, when they built a home on an acreage west of Hinton and lived there for 28 years, returning to Sioux City in 2007.
She is survived by two children, Catherine Anderson (Carey) and Ronald Bridgett (Ellen); three grandsons, Bradley Anderson (Annalissa), Andrew Sample (Elizabeth) and Nicholas Sample; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Pressel; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Rodney Bridgett; great-grandson, Bailey Sample; her mother and stepfather, Florence and Paul Treptow; father, George Merriman; brother, Lee Merriman; and sister, Helen Warren.