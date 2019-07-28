{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

91, died Friday, July 26, 2019.  Memorial Service:  July 31 at 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church.  Visitation:  July 31, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the church.  Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Vivian Bridgett
