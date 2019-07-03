Moorhead, Iowa
Vivian Grace Sandvold, 97, of Moorhead, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Soldier Lutheran Church in Soldier, Iowa, with the Rev. Marsha Smith officiating. Burial will be in Soldier Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Vivian Grace (Carritt) Sandvold was born on Dec. 12, 1921, on the family farm north of Soldier, the daughter of Lynn and Grace (Swenson) Carritt. Vivian was baptized at Soldier Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member and taught Sunday School. Vivian attended and graduated from the Soldier High School in 1939. She was the last surviving member of her class after 80 years.
Besides farm life, she also worked at Greatz's Grocery Store in Soldier as a clerk and also candled eggs, "You have to be an old timer to know what that even means." She was also a switchboard operator for the Jordan-Soldier Telephone Co-op from 1942 to 1953.
Vivian and Olaf Sandvold were united in marriage on March 31, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa. They were married 55 years until Olaf's passing on April 1, 2007.
Vivian is survived by her children, Lynnette Olson of Livermore, Calif., Sue Pinkerton of Kinsman, Ohio, and Oscar Sandvold of Soldier; her grandchildren, Erik Sandvold, Emily Sandvold, Thomas Pinkerton, Alex Pinkerton, Kristin Pinkerton, Stephanie Olson, and Lana Olson; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, Gordan Carritt and his wife, Lillian of Ute, Iowa; brother-in-law, Norris Sandvold and his wife, Delores of Hawaii; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Leaf of San Diego, Calif., and their families.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Grace; her husband, Olaf Sandvold; one brother, Lyle Carritt; and one sister, Betty Sandvold.
Pallbearers will be Oscar Sandvold, Erik Sandvold, Chuck Sandvold, Brett Sandvold, Ray Lynn Carritt, and Matt Wenger.
Memorials given to the family will be donated in Vivian's honor to the Moorhead Rescue Unit.