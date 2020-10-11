W. Eugene Freymann

Rural Plymouth County, Iowa

W. Eugene Freymann, 90, of Rural Plymouth County, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his residence after a short illness.

Celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Country Celebrations Event Center. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Eugene was born on Sept. 11, 1930, in rural Plymouth County, the son of Eugene and Minnie (Gerstader) Freymann. He attended Plymouth County country schools, and was drafted into the Army when he got out of school. He went on to fight in the Korean War.

When he returned from war, he came home to farm on the family farm, which he continued to do for his entire life.

Eugene was a man of his word, kind, and generous. He was a hard worker on his farm, raising cattle, hogs, and crops.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. He loved to go out to eat, travel out West with friends, and loved being outdoors.

He enjoyed his hobbies of scrapbooking and gardening, and was very handy at reusing material around the farm.