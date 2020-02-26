Wichita, Kan., formerly Sioux City

W.O. "Bill" Barbee, 93, of Wichita, formerly Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the home of Dave and Vicki McKenna, 7140 S. Mark Twain Dr., in Derby, KS 67037. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Derby.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill was born on Jan. 14, 1927, to Hillary and Lydia (Stark) Barbee, in Barnett, Mo. He was a World War II Army veteran. He loved fishing, family and working hard.

Bill is survived by his children, Dallas M. Barbee, Dave (Vicki) McKenna, Lydia Barbee, Mark McKenna, Julie (Kurt) Gile, Meg (Michael) Georges, and Michelle (Kyle) McAdam; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Peggy; former wife, Patricia; his parents; 10 siblings; and three sons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 or Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67211.

To plant a tree in memory of W.O. Barbee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.