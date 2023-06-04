Wade W. Welding

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wade W. Welding, beloved husband and father, after a courageous fight against pulmonary hypertension passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Ava's Hospice in Sioux Falls, with his family by his side. He was 57.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at Prairie Hills Covenant Church, 6000 E. 33rd St. The family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave. A Masonic service will also take place at 6 p.m. that evening at the funeral home. www.millerfh.com.

He is survived by his wife, Lynee'; daughters, KaSarah Welding of Sioux Falls, Allyssa Welding of Sioux Falls, Emily Welding of Sioux Falls, and Julia Welding of Sioux Falls; stepson Joshua Gabel and his wife Hope of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren; sister, Wendy Land (Dave) of Minneapolis, Minn.; brothers Chad Welding (Lucia) of Dakota Dunes, Matt Welding of Dallas, Texas, and Dr. Mark Welding (Stephanie) of Dallas; aunt, Marilyn Brown of Custer, S.D.; and several other family members.

Wade was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Leafa Welding.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to the following organizations and staff members for the tender care given to Wade and the family: Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic of Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.; St. Mary's Hospital; Sanford Hospice; McGreevy Clinic; and Avera Hospital.