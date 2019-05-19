Sioux City
Walden W. Forke, 96, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at a local care facility.
Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Lutheran Church, with the Rev. James Travis officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military graveside rites by the United States Army Reserve. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present at 6 p.m., and a prayer service beginning 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Walden was born on Oct. 30, 1922, in Beatrice, Neb., to Walter G. and Christina M. (Giesman) Forke. After graduation from high school in Beatrice, the family moved to Sioux City in 1944. Walden served his country in the United States Army Air Force from 1942 until 1945 and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1951, where he enjoyed serving for over 20 years of service.
Walden married Sheila Smith on Oct. 13, 1945, in Sioux City. He was an insurance agent for John Hancock Life Insurance for 40 years. Walden had a love for trains, having built a complete model train layout in his basement over a span of several years. In addition to trains, he enjoyed farming, Nebraska Football, political conversations, working in the yard, and woodworking. During his marriage, Walden and Sheila enjoyed memberships to St. James United Methodist Church. After his wife passed away in 2001, Walden returned to the Lutheran faith, and joined the Calvary Lutheran Church.
Walden is survived by his daughters, Susan (Frank) Kluckman of Sioux City, Barb (John) Reese of Des Moines, and Carol (Harvey) Hoover of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Lori (Toby) Snyder of Sioux City, Dale (Donna) Kluckman of Le Mars, Jenna Logan (Michael Angersola) of Des Moines, and TJ (Mindy) Logan of Des Moines; and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Bryttany, Jesse, and Xander Snyder, all of Sioux City, Cale and Kamryn Charlet of Des Moines, and Adrian and Edward Logan of Des Moines.
Walden was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheila; brother, Floyd (Jodie) (Beverly) Forke; brother, Harold (Bev) Forke; and great-grandson, David Logan.