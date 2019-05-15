{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

96, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Service: May 21 at 10 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 20 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Walden W. Forke
