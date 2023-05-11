Walker Reid Maassen

Sioux Center, Iowa

Walker Reid Maassen, 20-month-old son of Christopher and Amy (Bakker) Maassen, of Sioux Center passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Sioux Center Health following an accident on the farm.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Rock Valley, Iowa, with Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Walker Reid Maassen, son of Christopher and Amy (Bakker) Maassen, was born Sept. 4, 2021, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Walker loved living with his family on their farm near Sioux Center. He was always eager to help with chores or hop into the skid loader whenever the opportunity presented itself. He loved the farm animals he got to be around. Walker was full of energy and was on the go from morning till night. People often commented that he should have been named "Runner" as he rarely walked anywhere.

Walker was deeply loved by his family, especially his older siblings. His big brown eyes and smile would light up any room he entered.

Walker is survived by his parents, Chris and Amy; three siblings, Hazel, Hunter, and Oaklee Maassen; paternal grandparents, Curtis and Fonda Maassen of Fairview, S.D.; maternal grandparents, John P. and Sandra Bakker of Rock Valley; great-grandparents, Frank Wynia of Rock Rapids, and Sylvia Fluit of Rock Valley; four aunts, Heidi (Michael) Blom, Katie (Zachery) Baanhofman, Andrea (Jairus) Koenen, and Bethany (Andrew) Ymker; seven uncles, Tyler (Elisabeth) Maassen, John Maassen, Cody Maassen, Arlen (Tori) Bakker, Darren (Jessica) Bakker, Paul (Britni) Bakker, and Troy Bakker; and many cousins.