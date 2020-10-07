Wallace G. Parker

Bonnie and Wally loved dancing. The pair met at a dance and continued to spend many happy years dancing and socializing with their many friends.

Wally was deeply involved in his local community as a founding member of the Sloan Golf Course and a board member of the Farmer's Cereal Cooperative. He was honored for 18 years of dedicated service to the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District, in January 2012.

Wally was a 72-year active member of Attica Lodge 502 A.F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge in Sloan. He attended as many meetings as he was able and enjoyed being the cashier at fundraisers. Wally was a member of the Sioux City Scottish Rite and the Abu Bekr Shrine. He was a member of the Abu Bekr Cycle Corps and enjoyed visiting with circusgoers while selling cotton candy at the Shrine Circus.

In his early days, Wally was baptized and confirmed at Swedish Covenant Church in rural Sloan. Later he became a dedicated member of Skien Lutheran Church, where he served on the audit and budget committee many times and on the church council. He served on the funeral committee for many years. Wally's family has a long history with Skien Lutheran Church. His mother, Alice, was baptized at Skien in 1892 and his father, Horace, was confirmed in 1950. In 2018, he was honored as a Pioneer of Faith at their 150th anniversary celebration as being the oldest attending member.