× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walter A. Canoles

South Sioux City

Walter A. Canoles, 74, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 24, 2020.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Cemetery, located at 390 Old Highway 20 in South Sioux City. Graveside prayers will be offered by Walter's sister-in-law Tracy. Following burial, a luncheon will be provided at the Lariat in Jackson, Neb. All arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Walter was born on Jan. 26, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., to Fred and Edith (Hessler) Canoles. He served in the United States Navy, and then he moved to South Sioux City. On Sept. 6, 1974, he married Lea Newsom. To this union a son and daughter were born. Walter was an over-the road truck driver for over 52 years with the last 15 years being an owner and operator.