Walter A. Canoles
South Sioux City
Walter A. Canoles, 74, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 24, 2020.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Cemetery, located at 390 Old Highway 20 in South Sioux City. Graveside prayers will be offered by Walter's sister-in-law Tracy. Following burial, a luncheon will be provided at the Lariat in Jackson, Neb. All arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Walter was born on Jan. 26, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., to Fred and Edith (Hessler) Canoles. He served in the United States Navy, and then he moved to South Sioux City. On Sept. 6, 1974, he married Lea Newsom. To this union a son and daughter were born. Walter was an over-the road truck driver for over 52 years with the last 15 years being an owner and operator.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Lea Canoles of South Sioux City; daughter, Misty (David) Lloyd of Utah; son, AJ (Katie) Canoles of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Shelby (Tyler) Yates, Angelica Canoles, Nathan Canoles, Robert Beguhl III, Andrea Canoles, MaciJo Canoles, and Hatti Canoles; one great-grandchild, McKinley Yates; two brothers, Fred (Elizabeth) Canoles, and Bill (Sandy) Canoles; three sisters, Lorraine Colluta, Edie Wiley, and Dorothy of Baltimore; parents-in-law, Newt and Maurine Newsom; and many nieces, nephews, and sisters- and brothers-in-law.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be Chad Chicoine, Jeremy Chicoine, Nathan Canoles, Nate Winters, James Keller, and Earl Woodside.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.