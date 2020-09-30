Walter A. Price

North Sioux City

Walter “Walt” A. Price, 85, of North Sioux City, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Baptist Church in North Sioux City. Military rites will be provided by U.S. Army. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Walt was born on Oct. 9, 1934, in Roscoe, S.D., the son of Arthur and Ida Price. He attended Roscoe School. He served his country as a paratrooper from 1952 to 1955 and then he was in the Army Reserves. Walt worked various jobs. He was a welder on the pipeline for Weyerhaeuser Lumber in Oregon, and then as a truck driver hauling propane.

Walter was united into marriage to Ruth A. Johnson on May 21, 1957 in Roscoe. They moved to North Sioux City in 1999.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and in the later years, gardening and getting together with the coffee group.

Walt is survived by his wife, Ruth; his son, Scott (Deb) Price; brother, Marvin (Kathy) Price; granddaughter, Justice; grandsons; Jeremiah and Jerod; and great-grandson, Eliziah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard; sister, Juanita; and two daughters, Donna Kay and Judy Lynn.