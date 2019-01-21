Seymour, Ind., formerly Sioux City
Walter Dean Brown, 85, of Seymour, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Schneck Medical Center.
Services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Voss & Sons Funeral Service in Seymour, with his son Scott Brown officiating. Private burial will be in Madison Veteran's Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given on the funeral home website at www.vossfuneralservice.com.
Walter was born on Aug. 15, 1933, in Sioux City, the son of the late Jess and Eva (Johnson) Brown. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He married Rosie Marie Burdick on Oct. 10, 1953, in Fort Scott, Kan. He worked as a welder, culvert salesman and truck driver.
Walter was a member of Reddington Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years; children, Gary (Nicole) Brown and Scott (Julie) Brown; grandchildren, Adam Brown, Ryan (Suz) Brown, Alexander Brown, Aaron Brown, Abbie (Spencer) Kindred, Elizabeth Brown and Evan Brown; three great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jean Brown; and sister, Pat Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Terry Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to Reddington Christian Church, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.