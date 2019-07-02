{{featured_button_text}}

Aurelia, Iowa

83, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. Service: July 5 at 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Aurelia. Burial: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: July 4 from 4 to 6 p.m., at the church. Redig Funeral Home, Aurelia.

the life of: Walter 'Dick' Kreisel
