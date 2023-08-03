He was born on July 20, 1928 in Remsen, Iowa to August and Anna (Miller) Reinholdt. He graduated from Union High School in 1946. He was united in marriage on October 15, 1950 to Violet Harrison. Walt shortly thereafter enlisted in the Sioux City Air National Guard and was an aircraft mechanic. After his enlistment was completed, he and Violet settled in Lawton, Iowa to farm and raise a family. After he retired from farming, he and Violet were snowbirds and enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Arizona. Walt and Violet would also enjoy playing cards with friends and family, especially 500. You could also find them driving around the countryside, surveying the crops and talking to other farmers. He will be missed by so many.