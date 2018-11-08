Sioux City
Walter J. Schindler, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at a local care center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church, with the Rev. James Travis officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 5:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Walter was born on May 13, 1926, in James, Iowa, the son of Frank and Erna (Boecher) Schindler. He graduated from Hinton (Iowa) High School.
Walter married Arlene Christiansen on April 28, 1951. To this union, two children were born. Arlene preceded Walter in death on July 14, 2017.
Walter enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1950. He served in the Korean War as a military police officer and was honorably discharged as a corporal in December 1952. Walter worked for Zenith, Dyna Tech, and Wincharger in Sioux City, and Grosshop in Sioux Center, Iowa, retiring as a quality control officer after 56 years of employment.
He enjoyed fixing vehicles, traveling, and spending time with his family. Walter was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his children, Perry and wife, Deb Schindler of Hinton, and Linda and husband, Bob Navrkal of Hinton; grandchildren, Jason Navrkal and Pam, Justin and wife, Jackie Navrkal, Jacob and wife, Ianna Schindler, and Amanda (Schindler) and husband, Thomas Rohlik; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Keaton, Lillian, and Kassandra; sister, Emma McClain of Minneapolis; and sister-in-law, Barb Schindler of Sioux City.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; and brothers, Henry and Bill.