Sioux City
Walter J. "Wally" Lefler, 68, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
He was born Jan. 11, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Wilbur and Laura Lefler. He graduated from East High School. Wally was an avid fisherman. When not fishing, he enjoyed his work as a heating and air conditioning service tech.
Wally is survived by his daughter, Stormy (Shawn) Dinger of Brighton, Colo.; his son, Scott (Stacy) Lefler of Hurst, Texas; his brother, Jerry (Beth) Lefler of Sioux City; sisters, Joanie Stephens of Sioux City, Jackie (John) McKeever of Greenville, S.C., Julie Benz of Tempe, Ariz., and Cindy (Harold) Janke of Pender, Neb.; a multitude of nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Krier; three brothers, David Lefler, Michael Lefler and his twin brother, William "Willy" Lefler.