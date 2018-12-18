Winnebago, Neb.
Walter McCauley, 65, of Winnebago, started his journey home on Dec. 14, 2018, after suffering from a sudden illness.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at the Ho-Chunk Center in Winnebago with the Rev. Lowell Ten Clay officiating. Burial will Winnebago Cemetery. Visitation will be until service time today at the Ho-Chunk Center.
Walter was born to Donald Sr. and Winona Chief McCauley in Winnebago. He was a life long resident of Winnebago and a member of the Winnebago Reformed Church.
Walter attended the Northeast Indian Community College, where he made the Dean's List and was listed in the book of Who's Who the same year. He worked for Western Construction for nine years. He later was self-employed as a mechanic.
Walter is survived by two brothers, Donald Jr. (Dolores) and Robert McCauley of Winnebago; a special nephew who was raised as a brother, Rodney McCauley of Winnebago; three sisters, Donna Blain, Gloria "Jeanie" (Benny) Eagle, and Barbara McCauley; a special niece who was raised as a sister, Annette McCauley of Winnebago; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janet and Nadine; and a niece, DaNae McCauley.