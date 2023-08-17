Sioux City

Walter Michael Trizila, Jr., known by most as Mike, peacefully passed away on Monday, Aug.14 at home surrounded by the ones he loved.

There are no words to describe the heartache his wife, kids, grandkids, and friends currently feel, but they are comforted knowing he is no longer suffering from his illness, and that he can finally hang out with his heroes: Jimi Hendrix and Jaco Pastorius. Mike was born on Dec. 30, 1947. He always said it was during the blizzard of the century (it’s true, we Googled it), and had a beautiful 75 years full of love, laughter, and playing the bass guitar in bands.

Anyone who knew him would remember him for his kind soul, his love of music, his dry sense of humor, his ability to remember everyone’s birthday with a heartfelt phone call, his intellect, and his undying love and devotion for his wife and soulmate, Mary. His children, Mike, Sarah, Eric, Laura, and Tyler are proud to carry on his legacy in their knowledge of history, their passion for music, their dedication to The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune, and in the way they love their friends and family.

Mike’s life will be celebrated with a private family gathering, but we ask that everyone play some classic rock music, wear a Harley Davidson shirt, and hug their loved ones in his honor. Thank you to all of those who have supported us during this time. We love you.