{{featured_button_text}}

South Sioux City

94, died Monday, June 17, 2019. Service: June 24 at 11 a.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Sioux City. Burial: Omaha Valley Cemetery, Homer, Neb. Visitation: June 24 at 10 a.m., at the church. Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Wanda E. Lafferty
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments