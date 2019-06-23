South Sioux City
Wanda E. Lafferty, 94, of South Sioux City, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Heritage at Northern Hills in Sioux City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery at Homer, Neb. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Wanda was born Oct. 18, 1924, in South Sioux City. She was the daughter of Thomas and Elvira (Shanks) Gunsolley. She attended the South Sioux North Ward School and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1943.
On Nov. 5, 1946, Wanda married Raymond L. Lafferty in Sioux City. He passed away on April 15, 2009 in Sioux City.
Wanda worked for Armour & Company for several years and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. She taught Sunday school and Bible school for several years. Wanda was also a member of the Naomi Circle, and she loved to travel.
Survivors include her two sons, Craig Lafferty (Marti) of Sioux City and Mark Lafferty (Judy) of Lincoln, Neb.; her sister-in-law, Marion Gunsolley of Stanton, Neb.; five grandchildren, Chris Lafferty (Mary), Zach Lafferty (Kara), Amy Stump (Bryan), Adam Lafferty (fianceé, Janna Kramer) and Ashley Lafferty; and nine great-grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; and her brother, Earl Gunsolley.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Siouxland and the staff at Heritage at Northern Hills for their kind and compassionate care they provided. Please direct any donations to Hospice of Siouxland.