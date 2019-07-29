Le Mars, Iowa
Wanda J. Camerer, 78, of Le Mars, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The Rev. Jon Meredith will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery at Le Mars. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. today, with the family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Wanda Joy Schrader was born on Sept. 13, 1940, in Lone Rock, Iowa, the daughter of William and Florence (Smith) Schrader. She graduated from Lone Rock High School and then worked as a telephone operator.
On Feb. 14, 1959, Wanda married Lanny Farmer at Lone Rock, Iowa. They made their home in Le Mars. Wanda worked at the Pantry Café and sewed at Jo-Nee Manufacturing and Kohout Cap Factory. She later worked at Harkers until it closed, then finished her career at Wells, where she retired. She later married Rex Camerer, and they remained in Le Mars.
In earlier years, Wanda liked to take her family swimming, boating and camping. She loved spending time with them in the outdoors. In later years, she spent time with children and grandchildren, having coffee and attending their activities. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She was also a dedicated fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Vikings.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses, Sherri and Ron Schmitt of Le Mars, Lori and Tim Augustine of Le Mars, Jody and Janice Farmer of Orange City, Iowa, and Robbie and Beth Farmer of Le Mars; grandchildren, Amy (Cory) Butler, Chris (Trista) Hodgson, Jenna (John Milne) Hodgson, Shelby Schmitt, Breanne (Eric) Orr, Jamey (Julie) Nelson, Deyton Augustine, Riley Augustine, Siarah Augustine, Amanda (Michael Gomez) Farmer and Michael (Brittney Dreckman) Farmer; great-grandchildren, Tron, T’nay, Terriq, Nevaeh, Drake, Carter, Kia, Evie and Saylix; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Emma; and brothers, Edward and Le Roy.