Le Mars, Iowa
78, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Service: July 30 at 10:30 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: July 29, 2 to 7 p.m., and July 30, 9 to 10:30 a.m., all at the funeral home.
Le Mars, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
78, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Service: July 30 at 10:30 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: July 29, 2 to 7 p.m., and July 30, 9 to 10:30 a.m., all at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.