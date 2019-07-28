{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

78, died Friday, July 26, 2019.  Service:  July 30 at 10:30 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home.  Burial:  Memorial Cemetery.  Visitation:  July 29, 2 to 7 p.m., and July 30, 9 to 10:30 a.m., all at the funeral home.

the life of: Wanda J. Camerer
