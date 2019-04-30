South Sioux City
Wanda L. Coan, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital, while surrounded by family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Wanda was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Emerson, Neb., the daughter of Otto and Meta (Hingst) Huggenberger. She grew up in rural Emerson and graduated from Emerson High School in 1951. She earned her LPN degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Wanda married Bernard Coan on May 13, 1953, and they were blessed with six children. She lived in Wayne, Neb., before moving to South Sioux City in 1961. Wanda worked as an LPN at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City from 1975 to 2008.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed looking after, and spending time with her neighbors, baking, playing Bingo, and working on puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Lori Logan, Cynthia Pojar, Teresa (Jack) Bossow, Renee (Phil) Carda, Brian Coan, and Bradley Coan (Rhonda Hudgins); 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Otto Jr., Harold, Stanley, and Larry; four sisters, Marcella Core, Luella Beargeon, Lucille Evans, and Virginia Saltzman; son-in-law, Larry Pojar; and stepmom, Luella Huggenberger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designations to be made at a later time.