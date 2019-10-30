South Sioux City
Wanda Lynn Samson, 72, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif., at her daughter’s home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A private sunrise beach memorial is scheduled Wednesday with her daughter’s family.
Wanda was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Onawa, Iowa, daughter of the late Roscoe and Dorothy Dutton, and eldest sister to Larry and Terry. She will be remembered as a compassionate elementary school teacher, loyal friend, and loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed and celebrated by her daughter Jessica, son-in-law Patrick, and granddaughter Max.