Formerly Hinton and Lawton, Iowa
88, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Service: June 17 at 1:30 p.m., Hinton United Methodist Church. Burial: Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton. Visitation: June 16 from 6-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.
