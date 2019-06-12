{{featured_button_text}}

Formerly Hinton and Lawton, Iowa

88, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Service: June 17 at 1:30 p.m., Hinton United Methodist Church. Burial: Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton. Visitation: June 16 from 6-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.

Celebrate
the life of: Wanda M. Horsley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments