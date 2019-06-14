Formerly Hinton and Lawton, Iowa
Wanda M. Horsley, 88, formerly of the Hinton and Lawton area, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Hinton United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kolleen Queener officiating. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.
Wanda Mae, the daughter of Harry and Ruth Alice (Eggers) Bishel, was born on June 27, 1930, in Sioux City. At a very young age, Wanda was adopted by Milo "Mike" Swanger. Ruth and Mike raised Wanda in the Sioux City area. She graduated from Bronson (Iowa) High School. Following high school, she attended business school.
On Oct. 16, 1949, Wanda was united in marriage to Victor E. Horsley in Lawton, and this union was blessed with three children. They made their home on a farm near Lawton and then moved to their farm near Hinton in 1963. Wanda was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. For many years, she raised several chickens and sold eggs to help support the family. Victor passed away on June 17, 1992 and Wanda continued making her home near Hinton.
Wanda was a member of Hinton United Methodist Church and was active with her husband in the National Farmers Organization. She was an excellent seamstress, a crochet master and talented needle worker. With her sewing talents, she made many precious keepsakes for her family. She also enjoyed her flower gardens.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Sharon M. Cook of Hinton; her son, Steven V. Horsley of Elk Point, S.D.; her grandchildren, Laurie Schroeder of Hinton, Lisa (Mark) Lanning of Sioux City, Leslie Thompson of Hinton, Tessa (Raphael Morales) Horsley of Albuquerque, N.M., Nathan V. (Erica) Horsley of Big Lake, Minn., Sheryle Corrine (Burt Stransky) Horsley of Salem, S.D., Carla (Mark) Theilbar of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jill Dianne (Sean) Hulit of Harrisburg, S.D., Mike (Jeanelle) Cook of Excelsior Springs, Mo., and Gary (Tami) Cook of Climbing Hill, Iowa; 21 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; her brothers, Milo (Mabel) Swanger of Missouri and Terry Swanger of Sioux City; her sister, Leola Willits of Sioux City; her sister-in-law, Vera Horsley of Lawton; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Milo "Mike" Swanger; her husband, Victor; her daughter, Sheryle Ann Horsley; her son-in-law, William "Bill" Cook; her daughter-in-law, Dianne Horsley; her great-grandson, Anthony Little; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan Swanger, Harold (Mary) Horsley and Jay (Roberta) Horsley.