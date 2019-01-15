Sioux City
Wanda M. Wiemann, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by her family.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online memorial condolences may be sent to www.christysmith.com.
Wanda was born on May 6, 1934, to Jim and Lazeta Jensen, in Exira, Iowa. She had two brothers, Gordon, and Charlie, and a sister, Christy. Wanda grew up in Exira and graduated from the Exira High School in 1952. She continued her education at Rockford, Ill., attending a business school. When she graduated from the business school, she was then employed with the utility company (IPS), now MidAmerican, in Audubon, Iowa.
She met Ted Wiemann, who also worked at IPS as a lineman. They were married in Exira on Aug. 15, 1955. They lived in Audubon for five years, where their two sons, Mark and Curtis, were born.
In 1960, they moved to Elk Horn, Iowa, and lived there for eight years. While in Elk Horn, a baby daughter, Amy Jo, was adopted in 1968. The following year they moved to Canton, S.D. They lived there for two and a half years. Their next move was to Cherokee, Iowa. Wanda was a homemaker and worked at a hobby shop on Main Street for several years. Cherokee was home for 10 years and then they moved to Sioux City. Wanda worked at a hobby shop on Pierce Street and then she worked at a dress and gift shop in the Southern Hills Mall. When her husband, Ted, retired, she also retired.
Wanda was an active member in the church throughout the communities they lived in. She is a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City and attended regularly the Saturday night service as well as being active in the Mary Circle.
Wanda had many hobbies and crafts while the children were growing up and continued them as long as she could. The greatest love was feeding the birds, squirrels and raccoons on the back deck. She enjoyed a good card game, gaming at the casinos and a meal out with friends. One of her greatest joys was attending to the special needs of the children or grandchildren. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. Wanda loved to read and always had a book in her hand.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Ted; two sons, Mark and wife, Joan of Algona, Iowa, and Curtis of Sioux City; daughter, Amy Jo and husband, Billy Harper of Sioux City; a sister, Christy and husband, John Petersen of Janesville, Wis.; grandchildren, John of Algona, Jamie Bauer of Sioux Falls, S.D., Crystal, and Tina and Thimery of Sioux City; and several great-grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lazeta Jensen of Elk Horn; and two brothers, Gordon and Charlie of Minnesota.