{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

45, died Friday, May 3, 2019. Service: May 15 at 1 p.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Wanita Lane
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments