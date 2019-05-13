Sioux City
Wanita Lane, 45, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Following the services, burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Wanita was born on March 3, 1974, in Sioux City, to Michael and Anita (Wayman) Morey. On Aug. 4, 1990, she married Roger Lane. She graduated from North High School in 1992, and then attended Western Iowa Tech, graduating full honors with a nursing degree.
She worked at various nursing homes in the Siouxland area, St. Luke's/UnityPoint Health, and Dr. Wadzinski Eye Clinic.
Wanita enjoyed church, singing, and watching paranormal TV shows. She was known to be quite stubborn and outspoken, but had a very big heart. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Lane; son, Marcus (Cassondra Corkin) Lane; father, Michael Morey; brother, Mikey (Stephanie) Morey; sister, Michelle Morey; and grandchildren, Marley, Hadley and Benjamin.
Wanita was preceded in death by her mother, Anita Morey; and grandfather, Marvin Wayman.