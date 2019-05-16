Ute, Iowa
85, died Monday, May 13, 2019. Service: May 18 at 10 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: St. Clair Township Cemetery. Visitation: May 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ute, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
85, died Monday, May 13, 2019. Service: May 18 at 10 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: St. Clair Township Cemetery. Visitation: May 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.