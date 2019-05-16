{{featured_button_text}}

Ute, Iowa

85, died Monday, May 13, 2019. Service: May 18 at 10 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: St. Clair Township Cemetery. Visitation: May 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Warren C. Nepper
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments